A woman wearing a protective mask walks with a dog at the shopping street "Kurfuerstendamm", as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,337 to 150,383, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday - a slight deceleration after three straight days of new infections accelerating.

On Thursday confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 2,352.

The reported death toll rose by 227 to 5,321, the tally showed on Friday.