Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 239 to 196,335 - RKI

FILE PHOTO: Medical staff transfer patients to ambulances after a World War II bomb was found on the grounds of the University Hospital and a partial evacuation was ordered, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Bonn, Germany, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 239 to 196,335, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by 2 to 9,012, the tally showed.