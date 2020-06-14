Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 247 to 186,269: RKI

FILE PHOTO: A leaflet is pictured next to a bed at the "Corona Treatment Center Jaffestrasse" makeshift hospital being set up at the fairgrounds to treat patients following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Berlin, Germany April 23, 2020. Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 247 to 186,269, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by six to 8,787.