Tourist Ann-Kathrin from Germany wears a face mask as she walks past the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part of the former Berlin Wall, following the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease outbreak in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 256 to 193,499, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by three to 8,957.