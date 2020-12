The almost deserted Sternstrasse (Star street) shopping street of the city of Bonn is pictured as Germany goes back to a complete lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bonn, Germany, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 26,923 to 1,406,161, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 698 to 24,125, the tally showed.