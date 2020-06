FILE PHOTO: Workers transport parcels at the cargo terminal of Frankfurt International Airport, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frankfurt, Germany, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 301 to 183,979, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by 22 to 8,668, the tally showed.