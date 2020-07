FILE PHOTO: Medical personnel talk to a person at a drive-in testing site at an out-of-service aircraft hangar at Guetersloh Airport following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Guetersloh, Germany, Germany June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 340 to 205,609, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported deaths remained unchanged at 9,118, the tally showed.