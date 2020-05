FILE PHOTO: Members of the District Administration Department patrol through the city to check if the corona regulations are respected, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Munich, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 342 to 174,697, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The tally showed deaths rose by 21 to 7,935.

(This story corrects numbers of total and new cases, deaths)