FILE PHOTO: An ambulance is pictured inside the quarantined area where employees of the Toennies meat factory remain under lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Verl, Germany, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 397 to 197,341, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 12 to 9,036, the tally showed.