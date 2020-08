FILE PHOTO: A traveller receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a corona test centre at the Markusberg service station at the A64 motorway direction Luxemburg near Trier, Germany, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 436 to 216,327, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by one to 9,197, the tally showed.