FILE PHOTO: Members of the District Administration Department patrol through the city to check if the corona regulations are respected, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Munich, Germany, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 460 to 177,212, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 27 to 8174, the tally showed.