Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 498 to 194,259: RKI

FILE PHOTO: Travellers rush past the entry of Germany's first walk-through the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test center which is opened by diagnostics provider Centogene in cooperation with air carrier Lufthansa and Fraport at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 498 to 194,259, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The death toll rose by 12 to 8,973, the tally showed.