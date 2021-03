FILE PHOTO: Picture shows a "to let" advertisement of an estate agent at the windows of a given up store due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown in downtown Essen, Germany, March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 6,604 to 2,575,849, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 47 to 73,418, the tally showed.