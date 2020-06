FILE PHOTO: People spend time at the Rhine River, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Cologne, Germany May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 687 to 189,822, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The Institute also reported a death toll of 8,882. On Saturday, the figure stood at 8,883. No explanation was given why the number in Sunday’s tally decreased by one.