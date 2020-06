FILE PHOTO: A banner reading "Entering only with a face mask please - only 4 clients are allowed in the pharmacy" is pictured in front of a pharmacy during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in downtown Wildeshausen, Germany June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 687 to 193,243, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

The reported death toll rose by six to 8,954, the tally showed.