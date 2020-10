FILE PHOTO: An empty table is pictured before the late-night curfew due to restrictions against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as city-wide bars and restaurants have to close at 11pm (2100 GMT) until 6am (0400 GMT), in Berlin, Germany, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 7,334 to 348,557, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The death toll rose by 24 to 9,734, the RKI data showed.