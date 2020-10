A sign requesting to cover mouth and nose is seen at the main train station Hauptbahnhof, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Berlin, Germany, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 7,830 to 348,557, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

The reported death toll rose by 33 to 9,734, the tally showed.