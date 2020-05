A woman buys at a gingerbread heart booth after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown has been eased in Munich, Germany, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 798 to 171,306, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 101 to 7,634, the tally showed.