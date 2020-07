A sticker reads "keep distance" as the Moselle river car ferry between the German town of Oberbillig and the Luxembourg town of Wasserbillig is being loaded during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Oberbillig, Germany, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

(Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 815 to 204,183, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 10 to 9,111, the tally showed.