FILE PHOTO: Public Order officers check that people are wearing face masks, at Schloss Strasse shopping street, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Berlin, Germany, October 24, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 8,685 to 437,866, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 24 to 10,056, the tally showed.