FILE PHOTO: A mother helps taking a smear of her son during a free antigen quick test in a tent on the ground of the Dresden fair, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Dresden, Germany, March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,146 to 2,518,591, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 300 to 72,489, the tally showed.