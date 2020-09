FILE PHOTO: A poster informing about hygiene rules is seen as people enter Berlin Waldbuehne amphitheatre as it reopens following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 948, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

The reported death toll rose by two, the tally showed.