FILE PHOTO: Visitors of a weekly market wear protective masks, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Dresden, Germany, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 1,775 to 141,672, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday, marking the second consecutive day that the number of new infections had fallen.

The reported death toll rose by 110 to 4,404, the tally showed.