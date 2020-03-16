Germany wants early restaurant closures, non-essential shops closed: Bild

BERLIN (Reuters) - Early closures for restaurants, shutting non-essential shops and a ban on church services are new measures the German government wants to introduce to slow the spread of coronavirus, mass-selling newspaper Bild reported on Monday.

The government’s crisis committee made the recommendations to the country’s 16 states, which run their own security, health and educational affairs and must decide on which measures to apply, Bild said.

Restaurants and other food business would be allowed to open from 6am until 6pm under the new measures, Bild reported

An official at the Economy Ministry, which was involved in drafting the recommendations, declined to comment.