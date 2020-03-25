German conservative: 750 billion euro aid package probably won't be the last one we agree on

FILE PHOTO: Christian Democratic Union (CDU) parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus gestures during an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - A senior German conservative said on Wednesday the aid package worth more than 750 billion euros ($812.40 billion) upon which the cabinet has agreed to tackle the coronavirus crisis would probably not be the last aid package parliament agrees upon.

Ralph Brinkhaus, parliamentary leader of Merkel’s conservative CDU/CSU bloc, was speaking in the Bundestag lower house of parliament after Finance Minister Olaf Scholz asked lawmakers to back temporarily suspending the debt brake to finance the program.

Scholz told Bild newspaper on Tuesday that the economy would need further help once the virus was contained.