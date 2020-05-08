One third of Germans expect to spend less as coronavirus takes toll: GfK

BERLIN (Reuters) - One third of Germans expect to splash less cash on durable goods in future and the same proportion sees their financial situation worsening over the next 12 months as the coronvirus crisis bites, a poll published by GfK market research group showed.

That is having an impact on consumption, with one quarter cancelling their vacations and 7% planning to postpone purchases of products like clothing, cars or luxury goods, the Nuremberg-based group said on Friday.