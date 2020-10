FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier welcomes European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson (not pictured) during a virtual meeting of European energy ministers in Berlin, Germany, October 6, 2020. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday countries must take complete and effective action against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and work closer together.

“We have to join our forces in order to better fight the pandemic,” Altmaier told a German-Arab business forum in Berlin via video connection.