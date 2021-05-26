Germany approves 2.5 billion euros COVID fund for culture sector - source

FILE PHOTO: People queue to enter the Berliner Ensemble theatre for the production "Panikherz" in the course of the Berlin pilot project Testing, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Wednesday approved a special fund worth up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion) to help the cultural sector cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a government source told Reuters.

Under the plan, from July 1 the government would pay a surcharge on tickets sold to help support events where the number of attendees is reduced due to COVID-19. The surcharge payment would apply up to a certain limit of tickets sold.

A second element would be cancellation insurance for larger events with more than 2,000 participants, the source said.

($1 = 0.8170 euros)