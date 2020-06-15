Deals
June 15, 2020 / 4:17 PM / in an hour

Coronavirus vaccine maker CureVac plans U.S. listing in July

1 Min Read

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and state secretary at the economic ministry Ulrich Nussbaum attend a news conference with with CureVac main shareholder Dietmar Hopp, at the economy ministry, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Monday, June 15, 2020. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German vaccine maker CureVac plans to raise funds by selling stock in an initial public offering in the United States next month, a finance ministry document seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

The German government plans to take a stake of about 23% in unlisted CureVac to help fund the biotech company’s further development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The finance ministry said in a letter to parliament’s budget committee dated June 15: “It (CureVac) currently has a big capital requirement and plans a flotation on the Nasdaq in New York in July 2020.”

European biotech firms prefer Nasdaq because the U.S. capital market offers a critical mass of highly specialised biopharma investors, analysts say. German biotech firms BioNtech and Morphosys have recently sought U.S. listings.

Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Edward Taylor and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below