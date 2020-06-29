Business News
June 29, 2020 / 10:18 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Germany can't accurately forecast 2020 refinancing volume: agency

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany cannot accurately forecast its 2020 refinancing volume due to high uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the country’s finance agency said in a call on Monday.

The agency earlier announced plans to raise the debt issued in the third quarter to 146 billion euros ($164 billion) from an initially planned 56.5 billion euros to help finance the cost of government programmes tackling the impact of the pandemic.

Reporting by Reinhard Becker; writing by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below