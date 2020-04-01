Germany set to extend social distancing until at least end of Easter holidays: report

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s federal government and the country’s 16 states want to extend until at least the end of the Easter holidays distancing measures introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Focus Online and broadcaster n-tv reported on Wednesday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding a telephone conference with the premiers of the states on Wednesday and due to give a statement later in the day.

Citizens “are urged to keep contact with people beyond their own household to an absolute minimum, even during the Easter holidays, in accordance with the applicable rules,” Focus Online cited a draft resolution for the telephone conference as saying.