The head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, addresses a news conference on the country's situation amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany June 23, 2020. John Macdougall/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - There is no scientific evidence that suggests social distancing rules imposed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus should be lifted, the head of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute for public health said on Tuesday.

Lothar Wieler, one of the country’s most prominent health officials, added that good ventilation is an important factor in helping to reduce the risk of aerosol transmission of the virus.