German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Bavarian State Premier Markus Soeder and Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller attend a news conference about further coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state premiers agreed on Tuesday to extend a lockdown for most shops and schools until Feb. 14 as part of a package of steps to try to rein in the coronavirus, a draft document showed.

Also, companies must allow employees to work from home until March 15 where possible, the document showed.