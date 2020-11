FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares to provide medical treatment for patients suffering from the coronavirus disease at the COVID-19 isolation ward of DRK Kliniken Berlin Mitte hospital in Berlin, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - The slowing dynamic of new German coronavirus infections is a reason to be cautiously optimistic, the head of the Robert Koch institute for infectious diseases (RKI) said on Thursday.

“But we don’t yet know whether this is a stable development,” Lothar Wieler said at a virtual press briefing.

Hospitals are expected to reach capacity, he added.