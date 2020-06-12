German government has no reason to change its growth forecast, says minister

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier is seen at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has no reason currently to change its forecast for growth in Europe’s largest economy, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday.

In April, the government cut its estimate for gross domestic product growth in 2020 to -6.3% from +1.1% predicted in January. Many institutes have made more pessimistic predictions.

Altmaier pointed to the volatility of the pandemic and uncertainty about the economy in other countries and said the government should not keep changing its forecast, adding that Berlin would present its next forecast in the autumn as planned.