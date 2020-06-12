Health News
June 12, 2020 / 10:00 AM / in 2 hours

Germany well-placed to avoid second wave of virus infections: Scholz

1 Min Read

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz are seen at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is well placed to avoid a second wave of coronavirus infections, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday, warning that the absence of a vaccine meant social distancing as well as testing and tracing measures were necessary.

“We are living with the virus, which I describe as a new normal. And it will only change when we have new medical therapies and when we have a vaccine,” Scholz said. “As long as this is not the case, we have to organize our lives so as to avoid a second wave.”

He added that the chances were “very, very large” that Germany could avoid a second wave.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below