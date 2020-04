FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier gives statements on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation, in Berlin, Germany April 9, 2020. John Macdougall/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German economy, Europe’s largest, is in its most grave economic situation since World War Two, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday.

“The German economy is in a situation that is more serious than anything we have experienced in the post-war period,” Altmaier said, though he added that the core of the economy is healthy.