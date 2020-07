FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier speaks during a news conference at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2020. John Macdougall/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Europe’s largest economy will likely start to grow again from October or November, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday.

The German economy has been battered by the coronavirus crisis, with economic output contracting by 2.2% in the first quarter, its steepest rate since 2009.

The government expects the economy to shrink by 6.3% this year, its worst recession since World War Two.