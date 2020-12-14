Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Germany's economy ministry expects rise in short-time work agreements

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier attends a session at the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of people working reduced hours under Germany’s Kurzarbeit scheme is expected to increase following a strict lockdown that will start on Wednesday, the economy ministry said on Monday.

A partial lockdown that has been in place since Nov. 2 had not yet negatively affected the labour market, it said in a statement.

However, a significant increase in applications for short-time work schemes indicated a rise in the number of people working reduced hours.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Thomas Seythal

