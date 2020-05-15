German conservatives won't nominate Merkel successor before December: RND

FILE PHOTO: Christian Democratic Union, CDU, chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer briefs the media at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, early Thursday, April 23, 2020. Markus Schreiber/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Christian Democrats will not hold an extraordinary party congress to choose their candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel before December, the RND media group reported on Friday.

Outgoing party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told party members in a message seen by RND that due to the coronavirus crisis it would be impossible to hold a party meeting before the annual congress planned for December.

“Despite corona our aim remains the one we set ourselves at the beginning of this year,” she wrote. “We want by the end of the year to be ready in terms of personnel, organisation and manifesto to successfully fight the next elections.”