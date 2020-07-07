German state of Saxony to allow events with more than 1,000 people from Sept: Bild

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s eastern state of Saxony plans to allow large-scale events with more than 1,000 visitors from Sept. 1, Bild newspaper cited the state’s health minister as saying on Tuesday, adding this would include football games.

Petra Koepping, Saxony’s health minister, said there would not be an upper limit to the number of guests allowed at large events but said it would need to be possible to trace them later if necessary, Bild reported.

It said that fairs would be allowed in Saxony from 18 July.

Large-scale events have been called off for several months in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.