Rise in COVID-19 infections in Germany could be much worse: RKI

FILE PHOTO: A nurse checks medical files at the COVID-19 isolation ward for patients suffering from the coronavirus disease, at DRK Kliniken Berlin Mitte hospital in Berlin, Germany, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - The growth of COVID-19 infections in Germany could be much more severe without countermeasures, a senior official of the Robert Koch institute for infectious diseases (RKI) said on Thursday.

The pandemic would have a reproduction rate, or ‘R’, of 3 to 4 without measures while the factor currently stands at around 1 in Germany, the head of RKI’s surveillance unit, Ute Rexroth, said at a virtual news conference.