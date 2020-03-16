World News
German state to stop air travel: spokesman

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg will halt air travel in coming days due to the spread of the coronavirus, a spokesman said on Monday.

The government is looking into exceptions for air freight, he added.

Baden-Wuerttemberg, home to some of Germany’s largest companies, is among the hardest-hit German states and is home to Stuttgart and Karlsruhe airports.

Focus Online earlier reported the state is aiming to stop flight operations at its airports.

