German state to stop air travel: spokesman

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The southwestern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg will halt air travel in coming days due to the spread of the coronavirus, a spokesman said on Monday.

The government is looking into exceptions for air freight, he added.

Baden-Wuerttemberg, home to some of Germany’s largest companies, is among the hardest-hit German states and is home to Stuttgart and Karlsruhe airports.

Focus Online earlier reported the state is aiming to stop flight operations at its airports.

