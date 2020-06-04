France says German recovery plan 'good news', French plan due soon

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire leaves the Elysee Presidential Palace after a weekly cabinet meeting, in Paris, France May 27, 2020 as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday welcomed a new German recovery plan and said that a French one would be ready in the coming weeks.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition on Wednesday agreed a stimulus package worth 130 billion euros ($146 billion) to speed up Germany’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

“That is good news for Germany, that is good also for France and all European countries because we need this recovery being active in all EU member states as soon as possible,” Le Maire said in a joint news conference with German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier.

Le Maire added that a French recovery plan would be announced in the coming weeks and be ready to take effect by early September.