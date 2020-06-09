Business News
June 9, 2020 / 7:52 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

A quarter of German companies needed liquidity aid in May: Ifo

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Around a quarter of German companies needed liquidity aid last month, the Ifo economic institute said on Tuesday, as Europe’s largest economy is struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic despite a gradual easing of social distancing measures.

Some 24% of companies polled needed aid in May - unchanged from April, Ifo said.

The survey showed that 85% of travel agencies and tour operators accepted aid compared with 17% in the industrial sector and 5% in construction.

Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Michelle Martin


