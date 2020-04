FILE PHOTO: A woman takes a picture at the Cherry Blossom Area, a magnet for tourists from all over the world during blossom-time of the cherry trees, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Bonn, Germany, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s number of confirmed coronavirus infections has risen by 2,082 to 125,098, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday, marking the fourth decline in the number of new cases after four days of increases.

The reported death toll has risen by 170 to 2,969.