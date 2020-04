People wearing protective face masks stand under blooming cherry blossoms in a park on Easter Sunday, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Treptow district in Berlin, Germany April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s number of confirmed coronavirus infections has risen by 2,537 to 123,016, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

That was lower than a 2,821 increase reported on Sunday, and marked the third decline after four days of increases.

The reported death toll has risen by 126 to 2,799.