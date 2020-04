FILE PHOTO: New temporary cycle paths are established because of less car traffic, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany rose by 5,323 in the past 24 hours to 113,525 on Friday, climbing for a fourth straight day after four previous days of declines, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 266 to 2,373.