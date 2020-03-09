Germany aims to avoid any firm becoming insolvent due to coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: The German flag is pictured at the Reichstag building during exploratory talks about forming a new coalition government in Berlin, Germany, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government’s aim is to avoid any business falling into insolvency as a result of the coronavirus, spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

“The government will do everything to support businesses and workers in this great economic challenge,” Seibert told a regular government news conference.

“Our goal is that ideally no business in Germany will fall into insolvency due to the coronavirus outbreak, and ideally no job will be lost,” he added.

An Economy Ministry spokeswoman said some firms had already sought liquidity support from the government, and that businesses from the tourism and trade fair sectors in particular were informing themselves about aid options.