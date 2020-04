Staff with protective equipment is seen at the reopened zoo, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

BERLIN (Reuters) - The reproduction rate of the coronavirus is currently at 1.0 in Germany, the head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Tuesday. That means one person with the virus infects one other on average.

Academics suggested public life may gradually return to normal if certain conditions are met, including an infection rate stabilising at a low level.